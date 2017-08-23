Mark Wahlberg Is World’s Highest-Paid Actor, Forbes Says

Filed Under: Mark Wahlberg

BOSTON (CBS) — Dorchester’s own Mark Wahlberg is now the world’s highest-paid actor.

Forbes magazine says Wahlberg earned $68 million over 12 months.

Mark Wahlberg attends the US premiere of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

He knocked out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who held the top spot last year.

His family also stars in the locally shot reality show “Wahlburgers” at the family’s restaurant chain.

Forbes says that despite a tough year at the box office for his movies, Wahlberg still raked in big paydays for his starring roles in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” and “Deepwater Horizon.”

Vin Diesel, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan round out Forbes’ list of the Top 5 highest paid actors.

