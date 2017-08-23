WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Brandeis University Campus Closed After Emailed Bomb Threat

WALTHAM (CBS) — Brandeis University closed their campus Wednesday morning after receiving bomb threats via email, the university said.

A police cruiser on the Brandeis University campus after it was locked down due to an emailed bomb threat Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

“In light of emailed threats received this morning and with an abundance of caution, the Brandeis University campus has been closed to all faculty and non-essential personnel,” the university said in a statement.

Students who were on campus at the time were moved to the playing fields near Gosman Sports and Convocation Center.

Brandeis students wait on the school’s playing fields as police investigate a bomb threat on campus. (WBZ-TV)

The university said they were investigating the threat along with police, and said the campus would be reopened once it was determined safe.

