Brandeis University Campus Closed After Emailed Bomb Threat

WALTHAM (CBS) — Brandeis University closed their campus Wednesday morning after receiving bomb threats via email, the university said.
“In light of emailed threats received this morning and with an abundance of caution, the Brandeis University campus has been closed to all faculty and non-essential personnel,” the university said in a statement.
Students who were on campus at the time were moved to the playing fields near Gosman Sports and Convocation Center.
The university said they were investigating the threat along with police, and said the campus would be reopened once it was determined safe.