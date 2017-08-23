Brandeis University Campus Closed After Emailed Bomb Threat

Wellfleet Beach Closed After Shark Bites Paddle BoardA Wellfleet beach was closed until further notice Wednesday after a shark bit a surfer's paddle board.

City Clerk Hopes To Return 1916 Peabody Medal To FamilyTim Spanos, the City Clerk of Peabody, has seen the medal for in his office for over 40 years and has always wanted to return it to a family descendant.

Brandeis University Campus Closed After Emailed Bomb ThreatStudents who were on campus at the time were moved to the playing fields near Gosman Sports and Convocation Center.

Massachusetts Has Most Educated Workforce, Report SaysHalf of all workers in Massachusetts held a bachelor's degree or higher in 2016, marking the first time any U.S. state has reached that educational threshold, according to a report released Wednesday by the independent Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.