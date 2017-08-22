WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Keller @ Large: Is Doubling Down The Best We Can Do In Afghanistan?

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Afghanistan, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – More war in Afghanistan, and most likely more of our troops in harm’s way?

Really?

Yes, really.

I sense a pattern – presidents get elected in part on a promise to wind down US involvement in that God-forsaken place, then once in office, they not only don’t get us out, but they escalate our involvement.

Obama, Trump, it makes no difference.

Why?

Our military leaders seem to believe pretty strongly that we can’t get out, that to do so would allow terror groups to multiply unchecked and, ultimately, attack us and our allies. It’ll be another debacle like Iraq after we pulled out of there, easy pickings for Daesh, Al-Qaeda, or other collections of murderous swine, destabilizing a crucial region even more than it currently is, they say.

I find that a little hard to believe, given how the number of Islamic extremist groups has soared since we began our involvement in Afghanistan in 2001, along with the volume of worldwide terror attacks.

One hundred thousand troops or less than 15,000, it doesn’t seem to matter all that much. And no matter what we do to train the locals to take over, they don’t ever seem to be up to the job.

The dignified transfer ceremony for Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter and Spc. Christopher Michael Harris at Dover Air Force Base August 4, 2017. Both died when a car bomb detonated near their convoy in Kandahar, Afghanistan. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Thousands of American lives lost, trillions in dollars spent, and yes, the Taliban’s control is down to about nine percent of the country. You’ve got to hunker down for the long haul, they claim, the way we have with our military presence in Europe and Asia.

I guess if Obama and Trump come to the same conclusion after both campaigning to get out, there’s nothing much we can do about it.

Still, you wonder – is doubling down on a nightmare really the most creative policy we can come up with?

Comments

One Comment

  1. Brad Thomas says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Jon, how’s that “Arab Spring” American involvement in Egypt and Libya that was conceived by Hillary, and put forth by Obama in 2011 working out? How’s Obama’s famous “RED LNE” against those chemical weapons in Syria (followed by 500,000 Syrians dead and millions of refugees) turning out?
    Where were you then?

    Reply | Report comment |

