Former President Obama Spotted With Daughter Malia At Harvard Move-In

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A particularly noteworthy parent was spotted during move-in week at Harvard University.
Social media users noted that former President Barack Obama was spotted Monday in Cambridge dropping off his oldest daughter Malia at Harvard as she readies for freshman year.
A Facebook user shared video of President Obama waving to onlookers.
Earlier in the day, a Twitter user excitedly shared video of Malia Obama in Cambridge.
The Boston Globe reported that while Tuesday is officially move-in day, some students moved in a day early “based on travel schedules, athletic schedules, or other needs.”