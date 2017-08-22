Former President Obama Spotted With Daughter Malia At Harvard Move-In

Filed Under: Harvard University, Malia Obama, President Obama

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A particularly noteworthy parent was spotted during move-in week at Harvard University.

Social media users noted that former President Barack Obama was spotted Monday in Cambridge dropping off his oldest daughter Malia at Harvard as she readies for freshman year.

obama Former President Obama Spotted With Daughter Malia At Harvard Move In

President Obama was spotted at Harvard. (Image Credit: Jason Corey/Facebook)

A Facebook user shared video of President Obama waving to onlookers.

Earlier in the day, a Twitter user excitedly shared video of Malia Obama in Cambridge.

The Boston Globe reported that while Tuesday is officially move-in day, some students moved in a day early “based on travel schedules, athletic schedules, or other needs.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch