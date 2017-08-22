Patriots’ ‘Do Your Job, Part 2’ Set To Debut Sept. 3

BOSTON (CBS) — Watching your favorite team win the Super Bowl is an utterly thrilling experience. Getting to relive that victory over and over again in the special films that follow can be arguably just as fun.

And when it comes to those specials, Patriots fans can mark Sept. 3 on their calendar for the debut of “Do Your Job, Part 2.”

CSNNE reported that the documentary will air on NBC at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, just days before the Patriots kick off the 2017 season with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It will re-air on the NFL Network on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m., followed by the debut of the “America’s Game” special focusing on the Patriots’ title run.

The special will include interviews with Bill Belichick and other members of the coaching staff, much like the original “Do Your Job” documentary did following the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks.

The Malcolm Butler interception provided an incredible backdrop to the insight provided by the coaching staff, the comeback from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI should be just as fascinating for fans to learn.