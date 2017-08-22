Opioid-Related Deaths In Massachusetts Appear To Be Dropping

Opioid-Related Deaths In Massachusetts Appear To Be DroppingPublic health officials said Tuesday that the number of opioid-related deaths fell about 5 percent in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

Mother Of Roxbury Shooting Victim Says Her Daughter Was Not TargetedThe mother of a Roxbury shooting victim says that there is no way she could have been targeted and that a stray bullet took her life.

Lack Of Bus Drivers Pushes Back School Start Times In NorthwoodThe Northwood elementary and middle schools will be using buses from nearby towns after they are done with them. Coe-Brown Northwood Academy will have no bus service at all.

Former President Obama Spotted With Daughter Malia At Harvard Move-InStudents were moving into Harvard this week, including Malia Obama, who was accompanied by her father.