Mother Of Roxbury Shooting Victim Says Her Daughter Was Not Targeted

ROXBURY (CBS) — The family of a Roxbury shooting victim says that there is no way she could have been targeted and that a stray bullet took her life.

According to her mother, Kakeika Taylor, 30, was sitting outside and talking to her next-door neighbor when she was shot in the stomach.

Police responded to Walnut Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found Taylor badly injured. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“She did nothing to nobody to deserve that,” said Taylor’s mother, Nannie Taylor.

“I heard gunshots and I came downstairs and she was on the ground,” Nannie recalled.

The two woman had lived together in their home on Walnut Anue for the past 21 years.

Nannie said her daughter was well-liked in the neighborhood and had worked as a lifeguard.

“She had no enemies, she loved everybody, did nothing to nobody, just [went] to work and came home.”

Taylor was a happy person who went out of her way to help people, according to her mother.

A memorial of flowers and candles spell out Taylor’s nickname, Kiki, was created where Taylor last stood.

Nannie said she is now looking for justice.

“I hope they find whoever did this and put them where they belong so they don’t hurt nobody else,” she stated.

Neighbors heard 5-7 gunshots. This car hit in parking lot before woman killed apparently by stray bullet. #Roxbury #wbz pic.twitter.com/vsKQeHvwd1 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) August 22, 2017

Police could not confirm if the shooting was random or not.

No arrest has been made yet.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or reach out anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports