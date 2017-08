Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $417 Million In Lawsuit Linking Baby Powder To CancerThe lawsuit claims that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

Head-On Crash Shuts Down Sagamore Bridge, 2 HurtMassachusetts State Police said that, in total, four cars and one tractor-trailer were involved in the crash.

Study: 'Highly Ideological' Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Lead Congress In Facebook FollowersPew looked at the voting records and Facebook follower counts for members of Congress and found that the most liberal and conservative senators and representatives had more followers than their moderate colleagues.

WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm ThreatThere is a chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm in the heat this afternoon, but the main line of storms will move through between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.