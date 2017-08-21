Patriots Now Have Plenty Of Room For Super Bowl LI Banner — And Room For More

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Patriots’ biggest issues this offseason was where they’re going to hang their latest Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots had their four Super Bowl banners hanging on the south side of Gillette Stadium, but there wasn’t any room for their shiny new Super Bowl LI banner. It’s quite the issue to have, one that was no doubt the envy of the rest of the NFL.

With their opening night banner ceremony just over two weeks away, we got a clearer picture of the team’s solution on Sunday night thanks to the Patriots’ Twitter account:

Making room. The @GilletteStadium sign got a lift today. pic.twitter.com/LlerjSm1ep — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2017

The Gillette Stadium sign has been raised a bit and it’s pretty clear the banners will go beneath it from now on. Here’s a look at what things looked like prior to the renovations, back on banner night in 2015:

And if you’re worried about where the Patriots will hang any future Super Bowl banners, fret not. There is room for at least a couple of more thanks to these latest renovations.

The Patriots will raise their Super Bowl LI banner on September 7 before kicking off the 2017 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs.