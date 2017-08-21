Don’t Wear Solar Eclipse Glasses While Driving, Police Warn

BRAINTREE (CBS) – It may seem like common sense, but police in Braintree want to make something clear before Monday’s big celestial event – Don’t drive with eclipse glasses.

Tomorrow, pls do not wear eclipse glasses while driving. Do not try and take selfies with the eclipse while driving.Eyes on the road not sun — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) August 20, 2017

If you’re wearing the right kind of eclipse glasses, you should barely be able to see anything at all because the black polymer used in the lenses is about 100,000 times stronger than sunglass lenses. Not exactly what you want for safe driving.

In addition to keeping your eyes on the road, police are also urging drivers not to take selfies with the eclipse while they’re behind the wheel.

It’s not a good idea to try and take pictures or video of the eclipse anyway because it can damage your camera and eyes while looking at it.

Police in Tennessee also have some advice for eclipse viewers – don’t pull over on the highway or wander into the middle of the road to watch.

“Citizens are strongly cautioned against walking into streets or stopping on an interstate to view the eclipse,” the Nashville Police Department said. “Doing so is inherently dangerous.”