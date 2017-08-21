Catastrophe Planning: Natural Disasters

BOSTON (CBS) – This is hurricane season. It started June 1st and runs thru November 30th and the worst storms seem to brew August thru October.

The National Weather Service’s updated 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the northeast calls for an above normal season with 14-19 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes.

But it only takes one major storm hitting an area to cause a disaster, regardless of the overall activity. The Weather Service urges residents, businesses, and government agencies of coastal and near-coastal regions to prepare every hurricane season regardless of their seasonal outlook.

Next Tuesday is the 12th anniversary of Katrina, which was by far the most expensive natural disaster to ever hit the US.

And we have had our share of hurricanes in the north as well. Hurricane Irene hit New England and crippled Vermont on August 28th of 2011. It was the worst storm in a century for Vermont and it took several years to repair all of the bridges and roads along route 100.

Then there was Hurricane Sandy which hit the east coast from Florida to Maine in October 2012 and cost over $71 billion.

Natural disasters often happen quickly. If you are told you had an hour to evacuate your home, what would you do, what do you grab?

The kids, the pets, a few family pictures and medications anyone is taking. You’ll want your cell phone and charger and bring the one for the car as well. Grab the laptop and remember the that charger also.

If the kids are old enough let them pack their overnight bag stuffing into to it what’s important to them including sensible shoes for everyone.

It’s a good idea to know where your most vital information is and hopefully it is easily accessible; in a file or in the cloud. We have some helpful information from FEMA on our website here at BZ.

By taking the time now to know where all of this information is, you and your family will be able to leave your home quickly and safely with the peace of mind that you have what you need to wait out a storm.

One more thing:

FEMA suggested items you will need in case of a disaster

Personal identification (i.e. drivers’ license and/or passport)

Cash (including some coins). It doesn’t have to be a lot, but enough for you to be able to live on for at least three days. Without electricity, your credit/ATM cards won’t work.

Credit cards

Checkbook

Extra set of house keys and car keys

Copies of the following documents: