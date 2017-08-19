WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
BOSTON PROTESTS: Watch Live: Aerial Coverage Over City | Read More | Trump ReactionPhotos
WATCH LIVE: 4:30 pm Mayor Walsh, Boston Police News Conference On Protests

Mother Found Murdered In Weymouth Home

Filed Under: Michelle Clarke, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A mother was found murdered in her home in Weymouth early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Michelle Clarke’s house on Lake Street just before 4 a.m. for a well-being check and found her body.

“She had suffered apparent sharp trauma injuries to her body,” Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Greg Connor told reporters at a news conference.

Clarke, 33, had a young son.

“Although her son resides with her, her son was not home at the time of the event, (he) was with family members,” Connor said.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

“We do not believe that this is an ongoing threat to the community and the people who reside near Miss Clarke,” Connor said.

A woman who lives nearby told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Clarke seemed like a great mother.

“She was very quiet. She kept to herself. I just used to see her and her boyfriend coming in with the little boy,” the neighbor said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch