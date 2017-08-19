Mother Found Murdered In Weymouth Home

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A mother was found murdered in her home in Weymouth early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Michelle Clarke’s house on Lake Street just before 4 a.m. for a well-being check and found her body.

“She had suffered apparent sharp trauma injuries to her body,” Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Greg Connor told reporters at a news conference.

Clarke, 33, had a young son.

“Although her son resides with her, her son was not home at the time of the event, (he) was with family members,” Connor said.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

“We do not believe that this is an ongoing threat to the community and the people who reside near Miss Clarke,” Connor said.

A woman who lives nearby told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Clarke seemed like a great mother.

“She was very quiet. She kept to herself. I just used to see her and her boyfriend coming in with the little boy,” the neighbor said.