Patriots-Texans Preseason Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow all the updates as the Patriots take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in preseason game No. 2:

Pregame — 7:40 p.m.: Geneo Grissom is a surprising inactive for the Patriots tonight, and it’s unclear why he won’t be suiting up for this one.

It’s disappointing as the 2015 third-round pick had a chance to stand out with New England’s two rookies on the edge both missing this game due to injuries. You can pretty much pick a name out of a hat to figure out who will be going after Houston’s quarterbacks tonight when Trey Flowers hits the bench.

Out: Slater, Gillislee, BKing, Daniels, Davis, Hightower, McClellin, Garcia, Waddle, Jelks, Solder, Lengel, Wise, Grissom, Rivers. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 19, 2017

We should see some Rex Burkhead in the backfield with Mike Gillislee missing this one with a hamstring injury. And with both Matthew Slater and Brandon King out on special teams, Jonathan Jones should get a lot of run as one of New England’s gunners.

We’ll see if Rob Gronkowski plays in this one, though it would be much more beneficial to get Dwayne Allen, James O’Shaughnnessy and Jacob Hollister some run with the first-teamers.

Pregame — 7:30 p.m.: It seems like 28-3 was a decade ago, but the Patriots are back at the scene of the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.

The Pats will square off with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday night as they make their way towards the regular season, and this one should have a regular season feel for at least a little bit.

Tom Brady, his new target Brandin Cooks, the always dependable Julian Edelman and other New England starters are expected to get some run in this one. We probably won’t be seeing tight end Rob Gronkowski, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary as he hasn’t played in a preseason tilt since 2012.

Tom Brady out on the field for warmups #Patriots vs Texans preseason game 2 on #WBZ at 8pm pic.twitter.com/525BSHCPRY — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) August 19, 2017

It’ll be nice to see Brady and Cooks get in some game reps, a preview of what should be a fun connection (unless you’re an opposing defense) once the regular season comes around. It’ll also be interesting to see how long Brady stays in, given he’s without starting left tackle Nate Solder and his backup LaAdrian Waddle. Cameron Fleming hasn’t been too impressive at protecting the quarterback in practice throughout camp, which could spell trouble for anyone taking snaps for the Patriots against an extremely talented Houston defense. Don’t be surprised if Marcus Cannon switches sides to protect Brady’s blindside.

After Brady is done, we’ll be looking to see if Jimmy Garoppolo can take some more steps forward. He struggled to start last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Jaguars before finishing his evening strong.

Over on the defensive side, we’ll see if anyone can step up along the edge of the line with both rookies Deatrich Wise Jr. and Derek Rivers out with injuries.

And if you’re wondering if there’s any leftovers of that amazing Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons, well just take a look:

Back at the scene of the celebration and…there's still confetti in the phone bank. pic.twitter.com/wclp6MRmJC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 19, 2017

Stick with our live blog for all the updates throughout the game, which you can see on WBZ-TV or listen to on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots — with kickoff set for 8pm!