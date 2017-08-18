Tom Brady Took Notes At Special Teams Meeting On First Day Of Training Camp

WATCH LIVE: 9 am: Counter-Protest Rally Organizers News Conference
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champ, a four-time MVP of that big game, and looking poised to add another Lombardi Trophy to that ridiculous resume as he heads into his 18th NFL season.

He’s also adding another chapter into his book of football, according to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

In an interview with Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Gronkowski shared yet another story displaying Brady’s commitment to excellence — and passion for football.

“I’ll give you a legendary story; this happened the first day of camp. He was in the special teams meeting and he isn’t on special teams, paying full attention writing notes down,” said Gronkowski. “There you go. That just shows how hard the guy works. He’s in on special teams meetings, too.”

Now don’t take this a Brady turning himself into a special teams gunner. And with his speed, he certainly isn’t going to be returning kicks anytime soon.

But Bill Belichick always stresses all three phases of the game, and Brady has a pretty good read on how NFL defenses operate, so why not see what the life of a special teamer is all about? It’s just another anecdote that illustrates Brady’s love of the game is still going strong at the age of 40.

