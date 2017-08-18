NightSide – WBZ Cares Highlights Megan’s House

BOSTON (CBS) – NightSide welcomes the foundation, Megan’s House, which is a residential treatment home for women battling substance abuse. Their mission is to improve the quality of their residents’ lives towards empowerment and long-term recovery. Joining Dan in studio are Tim Grover and Teddy Panos. Tim is the founder of Megan’s House, and Megan’s father, who was the inspiration behind the foundation. Teddy Panos is the Director of Development & Communications, and a veteran radio talk show host.

http://themeganhouse.org/