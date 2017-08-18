Moreland Delivers To Help Red Sox Beat Yankees 9-6

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a two-run single in Boston’s four-run seventh inning and the Red Sox rallied to beat the New York Yankees 9-6 on Friday night.
Boston won for the 13th time in 15 games to extend its lead in the AL East to five games over the second-place Yankees. New York snapped a four-game winning streak.
Addison Reed (1-1) got five outs, striking out three. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 29th save.
The Red Sox opened a 3-0 lead on homers from Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez. But Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer in the sixth, then New York scored four in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead.
Boston loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh against Tommy Kahnle (2-4). Mookie Betts had a sacrifice fly and Andrew Benintendi an RBI single. After Hanley Ramirez walked to load the bases again, Moreland’s single made it 7-6.
Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run single in the eighth.
