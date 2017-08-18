Two Men Say They Had A Record-Setting ‘T’ Ride

BOSTON (CBS) — Two men spent a good part of their Friday riding the MBTA. Not to get to work, but to arrive at a world record.

That’s a record they say now belongs to them.

Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox rode the entire T subway system, through all 154 stops, in what they say was just under seven-and-a-half hours.

7:29:46!!! The #MBTAWorldRecord record is ours!! Thanks to the @MBTA for our awesome charlie cards! This has been an incredible experience. pic.twitter.com/uq6XkVJksq — Charlie (@CharlieOnMTA) August 18, 2017

DiLuzio says the previous record was 7:47 and he is pleased that they were able to shave about 15 minutes off the time. The only thing that stands in the way of their record is the Guinness Book of World Records verifying the pair’s evidence.

“The only way I see it not happening is if Guinness has an issue with some of the evidence we submit. Either way, we’ll get a good time,” DiLuzio said.

DiLuzio says it will take the Guinness Book of World Records about six months to verify their claim.

Cox was amazed that everything went very well.

“I think everything went incredibly smoothly. We didn’t have any major delays, any breakdowns. A couple of hiccups here and there, but we stuck exactly to our plan and I can’t believe we did it in the time that we did,” Cox said.

The pair started their journey at 5:24 a.m. boarding the Red Line at Alewife.

DiLuzio says they finished the Red Line in one hour and 45 minutes.

After that, they went to the Green Line, then orange, and finally to the Wonderland Station at the end of the Blue Line.

Guinness is requiring the two men to document the ride. To prove their record, they needed time keepers, the ride documented on video, and even witnesses.

Cox says they had to keep track of every stop.

“We had to keep a log book with all the stations we reached. I took a photo at every station. So it will be a big package of evidence we will have to deliver to get it. At some point they’ll get back to us and that’s when the record will be official,” Cox said.

DiLuzio says the process began in July of last year.

“I submitted the application in July 2016, and it took them six months to get back to me. It took two weeks to get an answer to any questions,” DiLuzio said.

However, DiLuzio says it was worth it because of the support that he and Cox received.

“There are a lot of people following us,” DiLuzio said. “It’s a bit overwhelming, but it’s great.”