NightSide – Boston Free Speech Rally

August 17, 2017 12:51 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Today, a free speech rally is officially set in motion for this Saturday at the Boston Common. The aim of this demonstration is to celebrate and promote the First Amendment as opposed to the white nationalist rhetoric of the Charlottesville event. Mayor Walsh has already expressed that hate speech won’t be tolerated, and will be a guest tonight to offer more salient messages. Also joining Dan as guests, will be the co-organizer and spokesman of Boston Free Speech, John Medlar, as well as First Amendment attorney, Harvey Silverglate. Should this event take place? Is this free speech rally happening too soon after Charlottesville?

