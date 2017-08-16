Rafael Devers Sets Twitter Ablaze After Starting Red Sox Triple Play

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ triple play against the Cardinals on Tuesday night looked about as routine as one could get, as the ball bounced perfectly to third baseman Rafael Devers. He only needed to take a single step to tag third base as he made the throw to second to get the triple play started.

Still, considering that Devers made the play look easy while playing in his 17th career major league game, the triple play was nonetheless impressive for the 20-year-old.

Watch below as Devers starts the triple play, turning it with the poise of a ten-year veteran as the normally stoic Rick Porcello reacts with elation:

The triple play, the first one turned by the Red Sox since Aug. 16, 2011 against the Rays, drew a wide variety of reactions on Twitter.

Rafael Devers starts a triple play. Because of course he does. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 16, 2017

The one damn time I don't say "Perfect time for a triple play" are you kidding me — OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) August 16, 2017

Above average fielding. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) August 16, 2017

Strive to be as happy as Brock Holt was when Rafael Devers turned a triple play. pic.twitter.com/ieKrkWZnLN — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 16, 2017

Rafael Devers becomes first 12-year-old in MLB history to turn a triple play. Per @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/bi1O2YhNZf — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) August 16, 2017

Devers also continued to get it done at the dish, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Red Sox’ 10-4 win. He also drew the first intentional walk of his career, which is really saying something.

The offense has been as advertised for Devers so far to start his career, but his fielding has mostly exceeded expectations. The triple play wasn’t the flashiest move ever, but it was a great heads-up play by the rookie.