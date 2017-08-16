Keller @ Large: Local Trump Voters’ Agony Will Be Over Soon

BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to chipping away at those 60-percent disapproval ratings, Tuesday cannot be counted as a good day for President Trump.

At the end of day when you are live on every network loudly reigniting an unflattering news story, and drawing a nice tweet from a former Grand Wizard of the KKK thanking you for your “honesty and courage,” you should probably go right to bed and not wait up for late poll results.

I am not a mind reader, but I have been watching pols do their thing for many years and what I see in the president right now is anger, fear, confusion, and bitterness, the Big Four of negativity and failure.

And I know that many, if not most, of our local Trump-voting readers aren’t feeling very positive about things these days. Most of them aren’t Kool-Aid drinkers, and they can see what’s getting done and what isn’t.

I bet most of them don’t like Nazis, and wish their man understood that a bit better.

So to all Trump voters of goodwill, let me offer the best news I can – your agony will be over soon, one way or the other.

When Congress returns after Labor Day, they have 12 work weeks scheduled before the Christmas break.

Will that be enough to pass tax reform, an infrastructure bill, or both, when there still isn’t a public plan for either?

If the pace of jobs and wages is up by year’s end and they’ve gotten something popular through Congress, he’ll be fine, barring impeachment or other surprises.

If not, he won’t be.

Either way, the suspense will likely be over by the time the Pats are in the playoffs.