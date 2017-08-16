Massachusetts Had 65,000 Non-Fatal Opioid Overdoses Over 15 Years, Report Finds

August 16, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: opioid crisis, opioids

BOSTON (AP) — Non-fatal overdoses in Massachusetts had soared by 200 percent from 2001 to 2015, with the total number of non-fatal overdoses during that period topping 65,000.

That’s one finding of a report released Wednesday by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration assessing the scope of the state’s opioid crisis.

overdose rate Massachusetts Had 65,000 Non Fatal Opioid Overdoses Over 15 Years, Report Finds

Comparing fatal overdose rates in 2011 vs. 2015.

The report found more than four percent of Massachusetts residents age 11 and older were estimated to have opioid use disorder in 2015 — compared to 8 percent diagnosed with diabetes.

Read The Full Report (PDF)

The report also concluded those with a higher overdose risk include the homeless, those recently released from incarceration and those with a serious mental illness or depression.

The last time Massachusetts saw such a sharp increase in deaths in a single category was during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s.

