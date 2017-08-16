You Could Get Up To $900 In Free Cruise Robocall Settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) — If you’ve ever received one of those annoying robocalls claiming you’ve won a free cruise, it may be time to cash in.
A settlement in the Charvat vs. Carnival et al case affects anyone who received a pre-recorded phone call between July 2009 and March 2014 from Resort Marketing Group offering a free cruise with Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian cruise lines.
Learn More About The Settlement And Filing A Claim
The settlement fund established by the defendant will be worth up to $12.5 million. Each person impacted can file a claim for up to three calls, with a maximum payment amount of $900 per telephone number.
Check to see if your phone number is on the list and file your claim here. The form must be submitted online or by mail no later than Nov. 3, 2017.
The FCC said last month it is working to stop the billions of robocalls made in the United States every year.