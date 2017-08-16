Chuck E. Cheese’s Animatronic Bands May Be On The Way Out

IRVING, Texas (CBS) – Chuck E. Cheese is looking toward the future, and that future may not include animatronics.

CBS News reports that the robotic animals that have been a fixture of the family entertainment centers are not being included in newly updated locations.

Instead, a live Chuck E. comes out on a dance floor to mix it up with kids.

“It’s the biggest thing we’ve done for the look and feel of Chuck E. Cheese for two decades,” CEC Entertainment CEO Tom Leverton told CBS News. “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.”

At Chuck E. Cheese’s that continue to display the animatronics, Leverton said he expects those locations will eventually put more attention on live Chuck E. performers.

Founded in 1977, Chuck E. Cheese now has more than 500 locations.

CEC is now focused on modernizing its video games to match the tastes of today’s kids, and upgrading its pizza to appeal to health-conscious parents.

“We are trying to make sure while we are focused on being a kid business, mom and dad will have a great experience,” Leverton said.