Should Don Sweeney At Least Take Calls On David Pastrnak?

BOSTON (CBS) — Many Bruins fans exhaled on Tuesday when Don Sweeney emailed the Boston Globe simply, “Not trading Pastrnak.” The very idea of the Bruins GM trading away dynamic young winger David Pastrnak evoked memories of past mistakes from the team front office, and the news that a trade would not be happening brought plenty of relief.

But Sweeney’s complete shutdown of any trade possibilities is where 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Massarotti got off board. You can watch Michael Felger’s reaction to the Sweeney news in the above video.

Felger made it clear that he’s not calling for Pastrnak to be shipped out of town, but didn’t like the idea that Sweeney wouldn’t at least listen to offers and see if another team is willing to offer a ridiculous package for Pastrnak.

“While I don’t want them to trade [Pastrnak] – I don’t necessarily think they should trade him – why would you eliminate the possibility of someone overpaying for him and winning the trade? Why would you do that?” said Felger. “Why would you categorically say, ‘No, not trading him’?

“Why would you not take calls on a player you can’t sign – and maybe, might be overrated, hard to know, but I have concerns about the player. Again, I don’t want to trade the player, but if someone wants to get stupid, why would you not take the call?”

Felger later brought up Kings franchise defenseman Drew Doughty as an example of a player he’d be willing to trade Pastrnak for, which would almost certainly be a gross overpayment from Los Angeles. The guys also mentioned talented young defenseman (and native of Norwood, Massachusetts) Noah Hanifin from the Hurricanes as a trade target for Pastrnak, which would be much more fair and realistic.