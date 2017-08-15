Final Celebrity 98 Mile Matchup: Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike vs. The Guy From Machine

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich announced the final Celebrity 98 Mile matchup to take place on the air during the show on Tuesday morning. “Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike” will take on The Guy From Machine.

The Guy From Machine is one of the bartenders at Machine, one of Boston’s most popular LGBT-friendly bars, and a big fan of Fred Toucher known for his catchphrase “HELLO!” Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike has been a frequent guest of T&R in the past due to his interactions with Intern Nick at various locations around Boston.

The raps will first air Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. during Toucher & Rich. Check back after you hear them to vote for who you thought had the better rap. The votes will then be tallied and the winner will be announced at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

All participants in Celebrity 98 Mile are battling to contribute to a good cause. Each of them will donate $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their names, with the ultimate winner donating $10,000. Click here to make a donation of your own.