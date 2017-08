Keller @ Large: Was Trump's Statement On Monday Enough?"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups," the president said.

Brockton Woman Attacked By 2 Dogs In BackyardA woman is terribly shaken up after she said she was attacked by her neighbor’s two dogs.

Police Commissioner Expects Large Crowds At Rally SaturdayCity leaders and Boston Police held a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday to share what they know about the reported rally and its organizers.

Study Finds Half Of Workers Find Jobs TaxingA new study says the workplace can be physically and emotionally taxing.