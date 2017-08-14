Yankees Fan Goes Viral With Perfect Reaction To Devers’ Clutch Homer

BOSTON (CBS) — When 20-year-old Rafael Devers stepped to the plate against Aroldis Chapman on Sunday night, most Yankees fans must have been convinced that the rookie third baseman would be overmatched against the fireballing veteran closer.

Then, Devers launched a game-tying home run off a 103-MPH fastball.

There’s no question that much of Yankee Stadium sat in stunned silence as Devers rounded the bases after tying the game with his opposite-field bomb. And this reaction by a fan who goes by “JoezMcfLy” on Twitter, going from elated to dejected within about four seconds, pretty much summed it up (WARNING: NSFW language at the end):

Sneak peak to tonights reaction. #Chapman vs devers 2 strikes 1 out.. the stadium as electric as its been all year until….#yankees #RedSox pic.twitter.com/DEy83luDNN — Joezmcfly (@JoezMcfLy) August 14, 2017

“Joez McFly” is also a video blogger with his own YouTube channel about the Yankees. He later posted his full reaction to the Red Sox’ 3-2 win:

You can also hear him early on in the video doubting Andrew Benintendi, who ended up knocking in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the 10th inning. He remarks on Benintendi, “He hasn’t proven it enough for me to be afraid of him.”

Perhaps that’s changed now?

It was understandable for McFly (and thousands of other Yankee fans in attendance) to feel confident that Chapman could close the door in the ninth against Devers, who may have seen a 103-MPH fastball for the first time in his life on that home run. McFly deserves credit for going ahead and tweeting the video, despite being disappointed in the result.