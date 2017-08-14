Bruce Cassidy Visits Patriots Practice In Foxboro

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have had no shortage of special guests at their training camp practices this summer. During Monday’s practice, they had another: Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Patriots held a brief, light practice session at Gillette Stadium on Monday ahead of Saturday’s preseason tilt with the Texans. Cassidy was in attendance, as the Bruins head coach also got to meet with members of the team.

Here he is meeting with Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, watching the practice intently, and meeting with reporters:

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stopped by #PatsCamp today to visit with the @Patriots. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AbLKJydZJt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2017

Speaking to reporters after the practice, Cassidy remarked on the benefits of seeing a championship team in action with Belichick at the helm.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on why he attended Patriots practice: "Why not? A chance to learn from the best." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 14, 2017

Cassidy was also asked what Patriots players he’d like to see on the Bruins. He quickly said “Gronk”, but also likes what Julian Edelman brings to the table.

“You take a guy like Edelman, he competes hard in those dirty areas,” said Cassidy. “He might have a little [Brad] Marchand in him.”

Cassidy followed Celtics coach Brad Stevens as the second head coach not named Belichick to attend a Patriots practice. That only leaves Red Sox manager John Farrell, but he’s a little busy with his own team at the moment.

Cassidy also got to meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft:

Coach Cassidy and his family visiting with @Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/WQPq9rQcZK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2017

The Bruins’ own training camp begins exactly one month from today on Sept. 14. Rookies will report one week prior on Sept. 7.