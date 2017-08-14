WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Brockton Woman Attacked By 2 Dogs In Backyard

August 14, 2017 5:36 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Brockton, Dog Attack, Paul Burton

BROCKTON (CBS) – Stefani Perri is terribly shaken up after she said she was attacked by her neighbor’s pit bulls. She said she was working in her backyard when she heard her neighbor scream.

“Out of nowhere they came flying through the backyard. I didn’t even get a chance to turn around they got me on both legs and took turns biting me,” she said.

Stefani was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her hand, arm and legs. Some of the wounds are too gruesome to show.

“I have a fractured wrist, 11 stitches. It went completely through my arm and hand. They tore my ligaments and I will need plastic surgery,” Stefani said.

attack2 Brockton Woman Attacked By 2 Dogs In Backyard

Stefani Perri was attacked by two pit bulls in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

No one was home at the house where the dogs live, but you could hear them barking inside. Stefani says these dogs have been violent in the past but not like this.

“We just feel these dogs should be euthanized because they are not pets. They left their property and came over here and attacked,” her husband Glen Angelo said.

Police are investigating, meanwhile Brockton Animal Control remained on scene for most of the day waiting for the dog’s owner to come home. The attack has shaken up Stefani’s neighbors.

Hector Morales has four children. “We have kids and we don’t want anything to happen to our kids,” Morales said.

Stefani says she wants to see these dogs removed for good.

“I love animals but something ain’t right with them that’s not normal behavior for a dog,” Stefani said.

Animal control says they cannot comment on this incident right now as it is under investigation but plan to release a full statement soon.

