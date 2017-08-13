Skydiver Stuck In Tree After Being Blown Off Course In Dunstable

August 13, 2017 9:19 PM
DUNSTABLE (CBS) — Emergency response crews in Dunstable are working to rescue a skydiver stuck in a tree Sunday.

The diver was blown off course from the landing area and ended up in a tree on River Road, according to Don Mayer, the airport manager at Pepperell Skydiving Center.

Officials said he is hanging about 60 to 80 feet above the ground.

skydiver Skydiver Stuck In Tree After Being Blown Off Course In Dunstable

Skydiver in a tree in Dunstable (Photo Courtesy: Ben Walsh)

Mayer said, the man embarrassed but not seriously hurt.

According to police, he has non-life threatening injuries and has been communicating verbally with rescuers.

The man’s parachute was open at the time and he is an experienced diver.

He was one of six to jump out of a Pepperall Skydive plane at that time, Mayer said.

