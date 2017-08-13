Dog Rescued After Getting Stranded In Rockport Quarry

August 13, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: dog rescue, Rockport

ROCKPORT (CBS) – A technical rescue crew had to be called in to save a dog that was stuck on a ledge in Rockport Saturday.

Fire crews told WBZ-TV that the animal was out with a dog walker when it wandered into an area of a quarry, panicked and got stuck.

russlewis2 Dog Rescued After Getting Stranded In Rockport Quarry

A dog was rescued after getting stuck on the rocks in Rockport. (Image Credit: Russ Lewis)

The dog was there for about three hours before crews were able to repel down and save it.

russlewis11 Dog Rescued After Getting Stranded In Rockport Quarry

Crews make their way to a stranded dog. (Image Credit: Russ Lewis)

One rescuer said it was a dangerous situation for both man and canine.

“It was at least about 75 feet from the top part of the quarry down to the water,” the rescuer said. “The dog was at about maybe 50 feet, and if he slipped down and fell he would’ve hit the rocks for sure. It was pretty dangerous for all of us.”

The dog, named Winnie, was wagging its tail after the rescue and appears to be in good health.

