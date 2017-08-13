Dog Rescued After Getting Stranded In Rockport Quarry

ROCKPORT (CBS) – A technical rescue crew had to be called in to save a dog that was stuck on a ledge in Rockport Saturday.

Fire crews told WBZ-TV that the animal was out with a dog walker when it wandered into an area of a quarry, panicked and got stuck.

The dog was there for about three hours before crews were able to repel down and save it.

One rescuer said it was a dangerous situation for both man and canine.

“It was at least about 75 feet from the top part of the quarry down to the water,” the rescuer said. “The dog was at about maybe 50 feet, and if he slipped down and fell he would’ve hit the rocks for sure. It was pretty dangerous for all of us.”

The dog, named Winnie, was wagging its tail after the rescue and appears to be in good health.