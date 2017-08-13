Orleans Fisherman Captures ‘Incredible Video’ Of Airborne Great White Shark

August 13, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Great White Shark, Orleans

ORLEANS (CBS) – A fishing boat captain captured an incredible sight on camera as a great white shark went airborne to grab a bite to eat on Saturday off the coast of Orleans.

Hap Farrell, a captain with Stunmai II Sportfishing, had his camera rolling while his passengers reeled in a fish in Rock Harbor.

With the fish still on the line, a shark can be seen leaving the water with the fish in its mouth.

“It’s not an uncommon thing,” said Farrell, who added that nearly every day on the water he spots sharks trying to turn his passengers’ catches into lunch.

sharkbreach Orleans Fisherman Captures Incredible Video Of Airborne Great White Shark

A shark goes airborne off the coast of Orleans. (Image Credit: Hap Farrell)

“I just happened to have my camera rolling,” Farrell added.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared Farrell’s footage, calling it “incredible video.”

