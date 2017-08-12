‘Teddy Bear Clinic’ Held At Boston Animal Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) — You’ve heard of veterinary clinics, so why not a clinic for teddy bears and stuffed animals?
Saturday the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals put on a “Teddy Bear Clinic.”
Veterinarians at the MSPCA Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain invited kids to bring their stuffed animals to the clinic to have buttons sewn on and holes patched up.
Matt from Lexington brought in his daughter Emerson and her “larger than life” bear that had a large hole in its bottom. Matt says this was a good experience.
“Any time you can teach your kid about taking care of animals or being loving and supporting I think it’s a good lesson. So bringing them out here, it’s a great way to show that,” Matt said.
There are no reports on whether any of the teddy bears or stuffed dogs needed any serious medical attention.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports