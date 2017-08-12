CBS NEWS: Car Plows Into Crowd Following Charlottesville Rally | Watch Live | Read More | Mass. Politicians React

‘Teddy Bear Clinic’ Held At Boston Animal Hospital

August 12, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Angell Animal Medical Center, Boston MSPCA, Teddy Bear Clinic

BOSTON (CBS) — You’ve heard of veterinary clinics, so why not a clinic for teddy bears and stuffed animals?

Saturday the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals put on a “Teddy Bear Clinic.”

teddy bear getting stitched up Teddy Bear Clinic Held At Boston Animal Hospital

Clinic staffer stitching up a Teddy Bear. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Veterinarians at the MSPCA Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain invited kids to bring their stuffed animals to the clinic to have buttons sewn on and holes patched up.

Matt from Lexington brought in his daughter Emerson and her “larger than life” bear that had a large hole in its bottom. Matt says this was a good experience.

“Any time you can teach your kid about taking care of animals or being loving and supporting I think it’s a good lesson. So bringing them out here, it’s a great way to show that,” Matt said.

There are no reports on whether any of the teddy bears or stuffed dogs needed any serious medical attention.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch