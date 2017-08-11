Austin Carr Impresses With Five Catches, Touchdown In Preseason Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — Austin Carr has impressed in Patriots training camp so far. The undrafted rookie receiver out of Northwestern continued to turn heads with a strong performance in his first preseason game.

Carr caught five passes from Jimmy Garoppolo for 44 yards, including a three-yard touchdown reception in traffic during the second quarter, in the Patriots’ 31-24 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Garoppolo had to scramble backward to about the 15-yard line before heaving a high pass in the receiver’s direction. Carr did a nice job to adjust and leap for the ball, securing the catch and holding onto it as he crashed to the turf.

We got ourselves a playmaker! Jimmy Garoppolo to Austin Carr again for the touchdown! #JAXvsNE #Patriots pic.twitter.com/x7qlmEhHs8 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 11, 2017

Carr also made a solid play to reel in a deep ball from Garoppolo as he toe-tapped the sideline:

Jimmy Garoppolo airing it out to Austin Carr, who has looked good tonight #JAXvsNE #Patriots pic.twitter.com/XVuoxL0tO2 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 11, 2017

And although this third-quarter catch was ruled incomplete, Carr stretched out to make the play:

Austin Carr continues to impress by stretching out for the catch from Jimmy Garoppolo 👀 #JAXvsNE #Patriots pic.twitter.com/cAtqUc9QcQ — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 11, 2017

Carr still has his work cut out for him to earn a spot on the Patriots roster, considering their loaded depth chart at wide receiver. But the rookie feels great about his development in the Patriots’ system as he works with the coaches and veteran receivers.

“It’s a grind day-by-day. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The [veterans] are very selfless. They’re coaching us up on the sidelines,” Carr told reporters after the game. “It’s very difficult, obviously, to make it in the NFL, but having the kind of system here and the kind of support in the wide receiver room and with the coaches really sets you up for success.”

Carr will have to continue to play well to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but Thursday night was certainly a good start.