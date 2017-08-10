Quincy Police: Man Exposed Himself To Young Girl In Walmart

QUINCY (CBS) — A Taunton man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he exposed himself to a young girl in the toy aisle of a Walmart.

Abidan Rivera, 35, is charged with open and gross lewdness. Quincy Police said he was arrested for a similar incident in Saugus in 2016.

Officers were called to the Falls Boulevard Walmart around 8:20 p.m. after the victim’s mother said a man had exposed his genitals to her daughter.

While the family was trying to tell the store’s staff about the man, a young girl spotted Rivera and said he was the one who had exposed himself. The mother was able to take a video of him to show police.

The store’s asset protection staff worked with an officer to find Rivera using the store’s cameras and take him into custody.

Quincy Police say store surveillance video shows Rivera standing a few feet away from the young girl with his shorts down as she turns toward him.

Rivera is set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Thursday.