NightSide – Steve Grogan Is In Studio

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriot quarterback Steve Grogan joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about his work with Amilia’s Light, along with the organization’s president, Michelle Luhrmann. Amilia’s Light helps survivors of sex trafficking rebuild their lives, and works to raise awareness of human trafficking both here at home and around the world. Tune in to hear all about Amilia’s Light and an upcoming fundraising event that could give you the chance to play a round of golf with Steve Grogan.