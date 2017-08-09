Police Seek Help Locating 3-Year-Old Worcester Girl

WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are searching for a three-year-old Worcester girl who is believed to be with her mother.
Police say the toddler, Ella Abbott, is described as a light-skinned female, last seen wearing a white and pink polka dot shirt.
She is believed to be with her mother Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’11”, large build, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle that she is possibly traveling in is described as a blue, 2007 Hyundai Sonata, with Massachusetts Plates 4PG367.
Anyone with information on where the mother or child may be is asked to call 911 immediately.