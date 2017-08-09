Police Seek Help Locating 3-Year-Old Worcester Girl

Police Seek Help Locating 3-Year-Old Worcester GirlPolice are searching for a three-year-old Worcester girl who is believed to be with her mother.

Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Over Deadly Halloween HayrideThe family of a teenager who died in a hayride crash has settled a lawsuit against the farm owner who operated the Halloween attraction in 2014, the family lawyer said Wednesday.

Braintree, Quincy Police Warn About Thieves Posing As Water Dept. WorkersQuincy and Braintree police report cases of a thief trying to access people’s homes by posing as a Department of Public Works employee.

7 Teens To Be Charged For Attack In QuincySeven teenagers are facing charges for allegedly attacking a group of five other teens in Quincy.