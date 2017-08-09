Police Seek Help Locating 3-Year-Old Worcester Girl

August 9, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are searching for a three-year-old Worcester girl who is believed to be with her mother.

Police say the toddler, Ella Abbott, is described as a light-skinned female, last seen wearing a white and pink polka dot shirt.

Ella Abbott and Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit (Image from Worcester PD)

She is believed to be with her mother Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’11”, large build, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle that she is possibly traveling in is described as a blue, 2007 Hyundai Sonata, with Massachusetts Plates 4PG367.

Anyone with information on where the mother or child may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

