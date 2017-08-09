WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Wednesday’s Child: 10-Year-Old Samantha

August 9, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: Adoption, Wednesdays Child

Samantha is a creative 10-year-old Caucasian girl who wants to be a singer when she grows up. Those who know Samantha say she is a smart, resilient, empathetic child who truly cares about the well-being of others. She is also athletic, very practical and a strong advocate for herself. She is able to express her needs without any prompting. Samantha has been very interested in trying out new hair styles and those who are close to her say she is extremely stylish.

Samantha likes school, particularly writing and recess. She did very well this past school year and looks forward to going back in the Fall. She is a great problem solver who works hard to achieve desired outcomes.

Legally freed for adoption, Samantha would do best in a home with a single mom or a two-parent family. If there are other children in the home, they should not be close in age to Samantha. Samantha would thrive in a family that could give her a lot of attention and help her reach her fullest potential. A pre-adoptive family will need to maintain contact with Samantha’s relatives and her visiting resource through phone and visitation. Samantha would like a family with pets (maybe a dog) and older siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

