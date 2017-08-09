Red Sox Reveal Nicknames On Jerseys, ‘Crazy Gear’ For Players Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — Baseball purists, avert your eyes. What you’re about to see might be considered to be shocking.

The Red Sox on Wednesday revealed their jerseys for Players Weekend, a three-game period during which players will be allowed to wear nicknames on the backs of their jerseys instead of their normal last names.

Some of the nicknames are of the normal variety, like “JBJ” for Jackie Bradley Jr., “X” for Xander Bogaerts, “Mookie” for Mookie Betts, and “Benny” for Andrew Benintendi.

But others tend to stand out a bit.

Those that are more on the unique side include “Astro’s Dad” for David Price (his dog is named Astro … his son is named Xavier), “Stickman” for the skinny ace normally known as Chris Sale, “Brock Star” for Brock Holt, and “Laser Show” for Dustin Pedroia.

At least two of the nicknames — “Lawnmower” for Robbie Ross Jr. and “2-Bags” for Mitch Moreland — appear to have been born from the mind of Barstool Sports’ Jared Carrabis.

For the first ever #PlayersWeekend (Aug. 25-27) all players will be rocking their chosen nicknames on these jerseys. pic.twitter.com/lMXe8xCSul — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2017

This is the uniform the #RedSox will have for Players Weekend: pic.twitter.com/yjT9CMsNEf — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 9, 2017

Players will also be allowed to wear a patch with the name of anyone important to them and their careers, as well as “uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.”

After the jerseys are worn, they’ll be auctioned for charity.

The different look will take place Aug. 25-27, when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.