NightSide – Fire and Fury

BOSTON (CBS) – According to new reports, North Korea has successfully developed a miniaturized nuclear weapon that could fit inside its missiles. Some experts have predicted that the nation’s missiles are already powerful enough to reach the mainland of the United States. In response to North Korea’s ongoing missile tests and verbal threats, President Trump said today that if the country continues to threaten the U.S., they “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”. Do you worry about nuclear war with North Korea? How should the U.S. handle this dangerous situation?