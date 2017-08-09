State Launches Campaign Against Marijuana-Impaired Driving

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts officials are making new efforts to warn drivers of the dangers of driving while high on marijuana–and to catch those who do.

The education and enforcement campaign, which is focused on the impairment marijuana causes in drivers, is called “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over.”

“We’re not here to demonize users of marijuana,” said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regional administrator Art Kinsman at a Wednesday press conference announcing the campaign.

But, he added, “this isn’t like a Cheech and Chong movie.”

Jonathon Gulliver, MassDOT : There will be increased checkpoints from police looking for impaired drivers. ##Marijuana pic.twitter.com/ioHHZKsqfz — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 9, 2017

Undersecretary of Public Safety Jennifer Quealy says pot can really have an impact, “slowing driver reaction time, negatively affecting a driver’s decision-making ability, impairing motor coordination, and distorting perception.”

There will be a public awareness campaign with advertisements on radio, TV, and billboards.

“Even before legalization, marijuana and marijuana-type drugs were the most common type of drugs found in people killed in car crashes from 2010 to 2014 in Massachusetts,” Quealy said.

The ads will be modeled on similar programs that have run in Colorado since marijuana was legalized there.

The state's launching a new ad campaign highlighting the dangers of driving while under the influence of #marijuana pic.twitter.com/Y0fWXVgJ8d — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 9, 2017

In addition to the education component, there will be increased patrols and checkpoints on the lookout for high drivers.

“It is not OK to drive if you’ve been smoking marijuana,” said State Police Colonel Richard McKeon.

The campaign includes more money for enforcement.

Police made it clear at the press conference that, though there is no “marijuana breathalyzer,” officers have been trained on how to detect impairment in the field.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports