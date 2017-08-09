WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Fenway Park Ranks 2nd In Study Of Ballpark Food Safety

August 9, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Fenway Park, Food Safety, MLB, Red Sox, Sports Illustrated

BOSTON (CBS) — According to one recent study, you can feel better about chowing down on those Fenway franks.

Sports Illustrated released their ranking of the ballparks Tuesday using info from public health inspection records across the US and Canada, and Fenway Park came in second place.

The ranking found the Sox’ home field had a total of 30 food safety violations last year, with only two of those violations categorized as “critical”–meaning violations that could have led to spreading food-borne illness.

fenway1 Fenway Park Ranks 2nd In Study Of Ballpark Food Safety

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In comparison, the median number of critical violations found at all the parks in the study was 24.

The Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field claimed the top spot, with only 5 total violations, only one of which was critical.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field came in last, with 241 total violations–105 critical.

