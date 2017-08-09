Fenway Park Ranks 2nd In Study Of Ballpark Food Safety

BOSTON (CBS) — According to one recent study, you can feel better about chowing down on those Fenway franks.
Sports Illustrated released their ranking of the ballparks Tuesday using info from public health inspection records across the US and Canada, and Fenway Park came in second place.
The ranking found the Sox’ home field had a total of 30 food safety violations last year, with only two of those violations categorized as “critical”–meaning violations that could have led to spreading food-borne illness.
In comparison, the median number of critical violations found at all the parks in the study was 24.
The Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field claimed the top spot, with only 5 total violations, only one of which was critical.
The Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field came in last, with 241 total violations–105 critical.