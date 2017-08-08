2 Wanted In Attempted Armed Carjacking At Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY (CBS) – Salisbury Police are looking for help tracking down two suspects in an attempted carjacking.
Investigators say the pair tried to take a car in the Blue Ocean parking lot at Salisbury Beach around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
“A gun was shown and the suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” police said on Twitter.
No one was hurt. The two ran away from the scene, but officers released surveillance photos of them hoping to generate some leads in the case.
Anyone with information should call 978-465-3121.