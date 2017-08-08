Mass Lottery’s New ‘5X Champions’ Scratch Ticket Celebrates Patriots Wins

August 8, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Mass Lottery, New England Patriots

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The New England Patriots and the Massachusetts Lottery seem to be a winning combination.

The Lottery has sold nearly $210 million worth of Patriots-branded tickets, resulting in $43.4 million in net profit. On Tuesday, the lottery released its fifth Patriots-branded offering.

5x champions instant ticket Mass Lotterys New 5X Champions Scratch Ticket Celebrates Patriots Wins

The 5X Champions scratch ticket (Image credit: Mass Lottery)

The 5X Champions $5 scratch ticket has seven top instant prizes of $200,000.

Through the “Second Chance Drawings” system, players can also win Patriots tickets and merchandise, as well as a chance to win $250,000 in a “Touchdown Challenge” during halftime of a Patriots home game.

Learn more about the new game at http://www.MassLottery.com.

