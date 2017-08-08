NightSide – $190K For Being Here Illegally

August 8, 2017 12:59 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – San Francisco is a sanctuary city, which means law enforcement officers are not supposed to enforce immigration laws unless there are other crimes in play as well. But when Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, who was living in the country illegally, reported his car as stolen back in 2015, he was immediately taken into custody and detained for two months. Now, the city and its taxpayers could be on the hook for a settlement of almost two hundred thousand dollars over this breach of the sanctuary city policy. Do you think Figueroa-Zarceno deserves the money, or is this just another example of an illegal immigrant milking the system for all it’s worth?

