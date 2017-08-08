Framingham Police Pull Over Driver With Windshield Blocked By Balloons

August 8, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Framingham, Framingham Police

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Framingham Police are warning drivers to keep a clear view of the road after pulling over a driver whose vision was obstructed by balloons.

They pulled the driver over Saturday and shared a photo on their Facebook page.

balloons Framingham Police Pull Over Driver With Windshield Blocked By Balloons

(Framingham Police)

“Use common sense while driving,” the department wrote in the post. “You should have all windows and windshield clear from obstruction. Avoid accidents by having a clear picture of traffic and pedestrians around you.”

They said the balloons were hanging out of the driver’s passenger window.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch