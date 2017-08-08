Framingham Police Pull Over Driver With Windshield Blocked By Balloons

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Framingham Police are warning drivers to keep a clear view of the road after pulling over a driver whose vision was obstructed by balloons.
They pulled the driver over Saturday and shared a photo on their Facebook page.
“Use common sense while driving,” the department wrote in the post. “You should have all windows and windshield clear from obstruction. Avoid accidents by having a clear picture of traffic and pedestrians around you.”
They said the balloons were hanging out of the driver’s passenger window.