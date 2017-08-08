Bill Belichick Did Pushups With The Patriots After A Failed Drill

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick physically works the Patriots hard during practices, whether it’s in training camp or during the season. It’s just one small example of what’s made him so successful in New England.

For a moment on Tuesday, he worked himself just as hard as the players.

The Patriots’ third-string offense, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, failed to convert on fourth down during a goal line drill against the Jaguars in the team’s second joint practice on Tuesday. After the broken play, the entire offense dropped to do some pushups. Belichick then joined them to do some pushups of his own.

Scene-setter: Bill Belichick just dropped to the ground to do push-ups with the scout-team offense after Jaguars apparently won the drill. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2017

Unfortunately, there appears to be no photo or video footage of Belichick doing the pushups as of Tuesday afternoon. But according to multiple reports, he did about 10 of them and the Jaguars sideline went wild.

He also had “great form” on the pushups and did them while keeping his whistle in his mouth the whole time, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

Whenever the Patriots lose, Belichick is usually quick to say that the Patriots need to “coach better” in addition to playing better. Tuesday’s pushups were a quick reminder that he’s often as hard on himself as he is on the players.