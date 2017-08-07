Starbucks Denies Rumors Of Discounts For Undocumented Immigrants

August 7, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks

DETROIT (AP) — Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumor is “completely false. One hundred percent fake.”

The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called “Dreamer Day.”

The bogus ads promise 40 percent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

starbucks line Starbucks Denies Rumors Of Discounts For Undocumented Immigrants

(Photo by Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch