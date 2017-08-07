Starbucks Denies Rumors Of Discounts For Undocumented Immigrants

Top Chef Host Takes Stand In Teamster Extortion TrialThe host of the TV show Top Chef is due to testify Monday about alleged on-set intimidation and harassment of the show's cast and crew by members of a local Teamsters union while the show filmed in Boston.

Starbucks Denies Rumors Of Discounts For Undocumented ImmigrantsThe rumor is "completely false. One hundred percent fake."

Man Due In Court In Crash That Left 12-Year-Old Seriously HurtAn Attleboro man is due in court Monday on charges he drunkenly struck a 12-year-old girl with his car, leaving her seriously injured.

800,000 Chevy, GMC Trucks Face Recall For Steering ProblemThe company says the vehicles can temporarily lose electric power steering assist, especially during low-speed turns.