Shaq Loses 3-Pointer Bet To 11-Year-Old At Gardner Basketball Camp

800,000 Chevy, GMC Trucks Face Recall For Steering ProblemThe company says the vehicles can temporarily lose electric power steering assist, especially during low-speed turns.

Shaq Loses 3-Pointer Bet To 11-Year-Old At Gardner Basketball CampThe former NBA superstar made a bet with one camper that, if he could sink a jump shot, he'd buy basketball shoes for every kid there.

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Quincy Truck CrashA young man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Quincy early Monday morning.

All Lanes On Mass Pike Open With Comm. Ave. Bridge Project Ahead Of ScheduleThe Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston returned to its normal configuration of four lanes of traffic in each direction Monday morning following work to replace part of the Comm. Ave. bridge.