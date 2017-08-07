Shaq Loses 3-Pointer Bet To 11-Year-Old At Gardner Basketball Camp

GARDNER (CBS) — A special guest towered over kids at a basketball camp over the weekend.
Shaquille O’Neal attended the Rolle All-Star Basketball Clinic, which is run by his girlfriend, Laticia Rolle. Rolle grew up in Gardner.
The former NBA superstar made a bet with one camper that, if he could sink a three-pointer, he’d buy basketball shoes for every kid there.
The 11-year-old sunk the shot, and the gym erupted in cheers.
“If it wasn’t for camps, I wouldn’t have the dreams and aspirations to be the Shaq Man,” O’Neal told the Sentinel & Enterprise.
According to the Sentinel & Enterprise, Shaq also told the kids to listen to their parents and teachers and follow their dreams.