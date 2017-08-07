Celtics Announce 4-Game Preseason Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics basketball is just around the corner.

The team announced their 2017 preseason schedule on Monday, which will tip off in just 56 short days. The preseason itself will be a little shorter as well, with only four games on the docket.

Boston will alternate home and away games against the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers this preseason, starting on October 2 against the Hornets at TD Garden. The Celtics will face the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 6 and host Philadelphia on October 9. Boston will conclude their preseason slate on the road against the Hornets on October 11 at the Spectrum Center.

Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will call all four preseason contests on the radio, with the first three games on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the preseason finale on 100.7FM WZLX.

While a shorter preseason slate may be welcomed by players and fans, the Boston coaching staff may want a little more time, with just six players returning from last year’s 53-win squad.